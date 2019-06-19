Fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth seized in Kimberley and Cranbrook

Weapons and case seized as well

The Cranbrook and Kimberley RCMP executed five search warrants on June 18 after a lengthy drug investigation. Four warrants were executed in Kimberley, two residences and two vehicles. One warrant was executed in Cranbrook.

Two people were arrested in Kimberley and several detained in Cranbrook. A significant quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines were located and seized. In addition, there was a replica hand gun, rifle and other weapons seized. Cash was also seized.

The Cranbrook/Kimberley Crime Reduction unit handled the investigation and they were assisted by Cranbrook and Kimberley General Duty members, the General Investigation Section members and the Police Dog Service.

Police say concerned citizens provided valuable information which furthered this investigation.

Police will be recommending numerous charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, said an RCMP press release.

“The execution of the search warrants was the result of several months of investigation. Those involved in the drug trade often work between several communities which makes investigations often complex”. Sgt Chris Newel, Kimberley Detachment Commander.

“The team effort resulted in the successful arrest and seizure of harmful drugs in our communities.” S/Sgt Barry Graham, Cranbrook Detachment Commander.


Most Read