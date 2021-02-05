Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Active cases fall to 13

Of the 97 cases linked to Fernie, only 13 were active as of Feb. 5.

The number of active cases in the Fernie local health has fallen significantly again, down to 13 active cases from 24 as reported earlier this week.

In a Friday Jan. 5 update, Interior Health (IH) reported that only 13 cases of the reported 97 were still active and in self-isolation, with no new cases identified in the last few days.

IH also corrected their previous report from Feb. 2, when they attributed one extra case to the Fernie local health area. The total number of cases identified in the area since Jan. 1 is 97, and not 98 as reported earlier this week.

“COVID-19 continues to circulate in Fernie and all communities throughout the Interior,” said IH.

“Most of the transmission related to (the Fernie) community cluster has occurred at recent social events and gatherings and everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles.”

Interior Health will not release data at a more local level than the local health area, which is defined as the entire Elk Valley and South Country, but according to reports the numbers in the Fernie area were mostly confined within the town of Fernie itself.

The next update on the Fernie community cluster is schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 9.

