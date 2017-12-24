Photo courtesy of Fernie Fire Department

Fernie family loses home on Christmas Eve

Donations are currently being accepted for the family

A family in Fernie lost their home this morning due to a structure fire.

At approximately 3:50 a.m. on December 24, Fernie Fire Rescue responded to the call at 1249 McDonald Ave. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the home.

Three vehicles and 10 firefighters were on scene, where they performed a defensive attack to protect adjacent homes. At this time, cause of the fire is undetermined pending an investigation.

According to a post on Snow Valley Christmas Cheer Committee, the home belonged to Maggie and Mike Blankman.

“A house in West Fernie burnt down last evening. Everything they had went down with the fire and they are starting over today,” read the post.

Within two hours, the post garnered 110 shares, and 24 comments from people willing to help.

Donations of gift cards and cash are encouraged, as well as brand new items. They can be dropped off at 9830 King Street, Fernie B.C. (located in Hosmer).

In addition, Debbie Baker will be accepting email money transfers at: dwbaker@shaw.ca.

“Let’s show them the love that they truly need at this time, from a valley that takes care of their own,” read the post.

For more information, contact Jeri or Rhoda.

Jeri – 250-423-0546

Rhoda – 250-423-0606

