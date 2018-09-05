Fernie SAR assists trapped hiker

Hiker bound for Cameron Lake reported missing after 48 hours - RV found empty with three dogs inside

Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out late Tuesday night to locate a man reported missing in the Akamina area, southeast of Fernie.

According to Fernie SAR, the man was a US citizen and had driven his RV down to the Waterton Park border with the intention of hiking to Cameron Lake. He left instructions with a friend to call if he had not returned after 48 hours.

The man passed the deadline and his RV, empty but with three dogs locked inside, was also reported by a concerned forestry worker.

Fernie SAR techs responded at first light to discover the man back at his RV but unable to turn his vehicle around or leave the area due to fire damage to road infrastructure.

SAR helped the man extricate his vehicle before leaving him to proceed back towards Fernie.