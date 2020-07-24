This was FSAR’s sixth call in July. Photo Submitted

Fernie SAR mobilized for sixth time in July

A group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) was activated on July 22, in search of four missing people.

The group was travelling to Sandy Shores RV Park when they went missing. Following a search carried out by their families in the early hours of the morning, Fernie SAR, Cranbrook SAR, and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association ventured into the South Country.

By late morning, the group of four found high ground with cellular reception, calling in to confirm they were safe. The incident occurred due to a mechanical issue.

This was Fernie SAR’s sixth call in July. According to a Facebook post made by the Fernie SAR team, this has been an uncharacteristically busy summer for the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association. As such, they remind all locals to take caution while outdoors, as response times are longer due to the pandemic.


reporter@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire at Premier Lake listed as out of control as fire grows to over 4 hectares

Just Posted

UPDATE: Wildfire at Premier Lake listed as out of control as fire grows to over 4 hectares

Skimmers using water from the lake to cool fire 50 km north of Cranbrook

Fernie SAR mobilized for sixth time in July

A group of four got lost on their way to Sandy Shores RV Park

Cranbrook RCMP seek stolen trailer

Cranbrook RCMP are investigating a report of a stolen travel trailer. The… Continue reading

Minor Hockey awaiting more details as to what a return to sport will look like

As the fall approaches, ordinarily bringing with it the start of the… Continue reading

LETTER: Tourism Minister responds to criticism

As BC’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, I’d like to respond… Continue reading

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Sexualized violence most common injury among Metis females in care: B.C. report

Metis children and youth are over-represented in care, the report says

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50%

New study looked at seismic stations from 117 countries during the pandemic

Most Read