The RCMP and coroner are investigating after fetal human remains were located in the 3900 block of 31A Street, near the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Google Maps street view Image)

Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Vernon RCMP and coroner investigating

The remains of a baby were discovered less than a block away from Vernon Jubilee Hospital Saturday.

RCMP were called to an apartment building located in the 3900 block of 31A Street after fetal human remains were located.

“The Vernon RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “There will be no further information for release.”

There is no word on the mother. A cause of death has not been determined, and may not ever be.

“We’re very early in our investigation,” said Andy Watson with the BC Coroners Service.

@vernonnews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. poet Koyczan pens poem for Humboldt

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council decides to proceed with reconstruction of Norton Ave.

Changes to the plan have been made after hearing from residents.

No injuries during ‘landing incident’ in Calgary

Plane that departed from Cranbrook had nose wheel separate from landing gear in Calgary.

Credit Union amalgamation process continues

Last fall, it was announced that seven credit unions across the Kootenay,… Continue reading

UPDATE: Worker dies in industrial incident at Fording River mine

RCMP and Ministry of Mines on scene investigating an industrial accident

Sparks Youth Centre in Kimberley accepting prom dress donations

Graduation and the prom is a rite of passage for Grade 12… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Spring Splash at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Spring Splash is a long-standing tradition at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Every year… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

B.C. poet Koyczan pens poem for Humboldt

Penticton’s Shane Koyczan released a poem titled Hockey Family

Feds keep quiet on Trans Mountain pipeline plan

Cabinet held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening in Ottawa to deal with Kinder Morgan’s decision to slow work

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Most Read