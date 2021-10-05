(Black Press file)

Few details after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Information limited after chopper goes down at the entrance to Jervis Inlet

A helicopter has gone down on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast, north of Vancouver.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre confirmed Monday that the helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. in the area near Killam Bay, at the entrance to Jervis Inlet, northeast of Sechelt.

A rescue helicopter was sent to the scene but has since returned to its base on Vancouver Island.

Coast guard and RCMP investigators remained at the crash site on Monday.

No details have been provided about the type of helicopter involved or whether anyone was hurt.

RCMP now have control of the file and could release more details later.

—The Canadian Press

Helicopter crash

Previous story
RCMP officer who shot Kootenay man testifies at inquest
Next story
New strain of kennel cough making its rounds through East Kootenay region

Just Posted

Glen and Tasha Johnston with children Paige and Parker. Submitted photo
If there’s any doubt, ask your doctor, Kimberley cancer patient says

Dynamiters open season with 6-1 win over Columbia Valley. Paul Rodgers photos.
Dynamiters open season with a bang, chalking up two commanding victories

A new, harsh strain of Kennel cough is making its rounds through the Cranbrook and Kimberley area. Back in August, the BC SPCA warned of a similar situation in the Kamloops area. (BC SCPA file)
New strain of kennel cough making its rounds through East Kootenay region

The proposed hole changes at Purcell Golf.
Purcell Golf gets development permit for new holes