Screenshot from a video of a crash on Highway 1 posted to Facebook by the Skilled Truckers Canada. (Facebook/Skilled Truckers Canada)

UPDATE: Driver confirmed dead following Highway 1 fiery crash

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

Black Press has confirmed one of the drivers involved in the collision on Highway 1 died.

The man’s wife confirmed the news through private messages with a Black Press on social media.

His name is not currently being published out of respect for the family.

_____

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a crash between two commercial vehicles on Highway 1 near Spence’s Bridge at approximately 7 a.m.

RCMP have spoken with one of the two drivers involved. The second driver has not been located at this time.

BC Air Ambulance is reported to have landed at the scene.

The highway remains closed.

____

Highway 1 is closed for a vehicle fire between Friesen Rd and Basque Road south of Cache Creek.

Skilled Truckers Canada posted a video to Facebook showing debris across the highway and at least one vehicle on fire.

Drive BC has alternate routes listed as Highway 97C, Highway 5, and Highway 99.

There is no confirmation on injuries related to the crash.

Drive BC will update around 1 p.m.

READ MORE: B.C. drug users group says new consumption rules stigmatizing them further

Breaking NewsCache Creekcar crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mammography unit opens in Salmon Arm hospital
Next story
80-million-year-old dinosaur to become B.C.’s fossil emblem

Just Posted

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and Stephen Gray of Harvest Asset Management at a sod-turning ceremony for their new project: a 39-unit apartment building. Chris Luczka photo.
Ground broken for new 39-unit apartment complex in Kimberley

BC SPCA animal protection officers and RCMP seized a number of dogs and cats from a crown land camp in the Perry Creek area north of Cranbrook in mid-September. Photo courtesy BCSPCA.
BC SPCA seizes dogs, cats from crown land camp near Cranbrook

Tristan Weill and Nicholas Hughes are Top Forward and Top Defenceman. KIJHL file
Two Dynamiters selected for KIJHL 3 stars for week 2

October is Canadian Library Month, and the Kimberley Public Library is encouraging you to “get carded.” Paul Rodgers file.
‘Get carded’: October is Canadian Library Month