Fiery multi-vehicle crash closes Coquihalla Highway

A northbound multi-vehicle crash near Merritt along the snowy Coquihalla Highway has closed the highway and snarled traffic in both directions.
Photos from the crash site indicate a semi trick and at least two other vehicles are involved in the crash on Larson Hill around 11 a.m.
Heavy snow is coming down, making the highway very slippery.
⚠️ #BCHwy5 CLOSED in both directions between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, expect major delays and use an alternate route. #Coquihalla ⚠️
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 29, 2021
DriveBC has confirmed the highway is closed and an assessment is in progress. Expect major delays and seek alternate routes.
More to come.
