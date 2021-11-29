(Black Press Media stock photo)

Fight in Kimberley Saturday evening results in arrest

One man threw a lit flare into another’s vehicle; produced handgun

A 27-year old man, who resides in both Kimberley and Cranbrook, was arrested this weekend after an altercation on Spokane St. in Kimberley.

Sgt. Steve Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP says the call came in between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021, about a disturbance between two men.

Woodcox says that the 27-year old man was making threats against the other man and at one point lit a flare and threw it in the other’s vehicle.

“At one point, he produced a hand gun,” Woodcox said, adding that the individual is well known to police.

Later that evening, with the assistance of Cranbrook RCMP, the man was arrested at an address in Cranbrook. He was held in custody until his court appearance on Sunday. At that time he was released to appear in court at a later date.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Turkeys expected to be pricier, harder to find this Christmas
Next story
B.C. sets $10 fee for non-personal public information requests

Just Posted

The Dynamiters had a strong victory over the Nelson Leafs but some uncharacteristic errors cost them a 3-2 loss against Beaver Valley over the weekend. Tyler Harper file.
One strong win and one uncharacteristic loss for the Dynamiters over weekend

(Black Press Media stock photo)
Fight in Kimberley Saturday evening results in arrest

The Kimberley U13 Nitros. Submitted file
Kimberley U13 Nitros win Castlegar tournament

Andrew Boden with a copy of his newly released book, “The Secret History Of My Hometown,” a counterfactual history of Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photo)
An alternative history of Cranbrook