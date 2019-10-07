Final enrolment numbers have Kimberley with 1,224 students

Kimberley’s population is on the rise, with the latest estimate putting it at just over 8,000, so it’s no surprise that enrolment in Kimberley Zone schools is also rising.

Schools across British Columbia must have their final enrolment counts completed on September 30, in order to submit the numbers to the province for funding.

Schools in the Kimberley Zone of Rocky Mountain School District No. 6 have all shown increase in student population for an overall increase of 42.9375 Full Time Equivalent Students in the district, which is comprised of three zones — Kimberley, Windermere and Golden.

Kimberley has 1,223.875 FTE enrolled this year, an increase of 14.75 FTE over last year.

Windermere is up just over 20 students at 1,239.4375 and Golden is up 8, with 851 students.

Breaking down the numbers into schools, Marysville Elementary has 30 Kindergarten, and 136 Grade 1 to 3 students, for a total of 166 FTE.

Lindsay Park has 37 Kindergarten, and 122 Gr. 1 to 3, for 159 students.

McKim Middle School has 444 Grade 4 to 7 students; and Selkirk Secondary, 285.875 FTE Grade 8 to 10s and 146.5 Grade 11 and 12s for a total of 432.375 students. The Kimberley Alternate School has 22.5 FTE students, for the grand total of 1,223.875.



