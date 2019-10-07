Final enrolment numbers have Kimberley with 1,224 students

Kimberley’s population is on the rise, with the latest estimate putting it at just over 8,000, so it’s no surprise that enrolment in Kimberley Zone schools is also rising.

RELATED: Kimberley’s population tops 8,000 in latest estimates from province

RELATED: McKim school gets rid of microwaves due to increased enrolment

Schools across British Columbia must have their final enrolment counts completed on September 30, in order to submit the numbers to the province for funding.

Schools in the Kimberley Zone of Rocky Mountain School District No. 6 have all shown increase in student population for an overall increase of 42.9375 Full Time Equivalent Students in the district, which is comprised of three zones — Kimberley, Windermere and Golden.

Kimberley has 1,223.875 FTE enrolled this year, an increase of 14.75 FTE over last year.

Windermere is up just over 20 students at 1,239.4375 and Golden is up 8, with 851 students.

Breaking down the numbers into schools, Marysville Elementary has 30 Kindergarten, and 136 Grade 1 to 3 students, for a total of 166 FTE.

Lindsay Park has 37 Kindergarten, and 122 Gr. 1 to 3, for 159 students.

McKim Middle School has 444 Grade 4 to 7 students; and Selkirk Secondary, 285.875 FTE Grade 8 to 10s and 146.5 Grade 11 and 12s for a total of 432.375 students. The Kimberley Alternate School has 22.5 FTE students, for the grand total of 1,223.875.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges
Next story
BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

Just Posted

Final enrolment numbers have Kimberley with 1,224 students

Kimberley’s population is on the rise, with the latest estimate putting it… Continue reading

2019 Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce held their annual Business Excellence… Continue reading

RCMP continue to look for hit-and-run suspect

Police are continuing to search for a white pickup truck that struck… Continue reading

Kimberley Civic Centre back up and running

Dynamiters’ game had to be cancelled Saturday because of arena closure

Candidates talk food security at Cranbrook forum

NDP, Liberal and Green candidates answer questions on food security and sustainability

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Nelson Leafs player retires following concussion

Andrew Gates says his career is done after consecutive hits during games last month

Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing ‘not criminally responsible,’ trial hears

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Hidden camera found in tanning bed at B.C. branch of Planet Fitness

RCMP investigating and gym members outraged after video camera found at Chilliwack location

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Most Read