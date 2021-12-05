A home has its foundation ripped away by the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A home has its foundation ripped away by the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Financial assistance for flood-ravaged households, businesses expanded to cover more of B.C.

Approved claims between $1,000 and $300,000 will be covered up to 80%

Disaster flood assistance for flood-affected households in B.C. has been expanded to cover more of the province.

The funds will be available to people who were affected by flooding and landslides between Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, 2021, and now includes the northwest, southwest, central, southeast areas of the province and Vancouver Island. Homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, farm owners, and charitable organizations who were not able to get insurance to cover their losses are eligible for claim amounts between $1,000 and $300,000, with up to 80 per cent covered once approved.

Emergency Management BC will accept applications until March 3, 2022.

READ MORE: B.C.’s year of extreme weather ‘consistent’ with climate change, meteorologist says

READ MORE: 98% of turkeys survived flooding, says B.C. Agriculture Minister

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Polytechnique anniversary comes as Quebec mourns spate of domestic violence killings
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after weeks-long closure due to B.C. floods, landslides

Just Posted

Wild Wednesday, Liam, Monty & Hugo, grade three students from Kimberley Independent School, use a plant identification sheet to find various species of plant life that grow at Eimers lake. Robin Stephan photo.
KIS Students get hands-on learning experience about wetlands at Eimers Lake

Warren Ave was closed to traffic for two hours while Kimberley Fire Department and other emergency services responded to a fire at an apartment complex. Photo submitted.
No injuries after Kimberley Fire Department responds to fire at Warren Ave apartment

Geordie Tentrees performs live in Kimberley. Rod Wilson photo.
REVIEW: Geordie Tentrees live in Kimberley

Brian Pealow (owner of Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer), Danny Turner (owner of Just-A-Mere Organic Farm and Fields Forward board chair), and Tanya Wall (food hub manager) poses in front if the grocery store with the first of a fresh shipment of apple juice. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Apple juice produced at Kootenay regional food hub supplied to Creston grocery store