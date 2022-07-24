Fire activity picking up in Southeast, including new start on St. Mary Lake Road

after a slow start to the season, action is picking up in the Southeast Fire Centre, mostly due to lightning-caused fires.

Between July 21st and July 24th, the Southeast Fire Centre responded to 23 lightning-caused wildfires that were a result of small storm systems passing through the region with limited rain, following a warming and drying trend.

Currently, none of these wildfires are impacting communities or infrastructure, though many are highly visible to the surrounding communities. As temperatures are forecast to increase to above seasonal norms, we expect to find new fires from this weather pattern in the coming days. The Southeast had increased preparedness levels ahead of time, with additional crews and aviation resources prepared for the forecast storm activity in advance. that report is from earlier today.

This afternoon, at approximately 3 p.m. a new fire was reported on the south side of St. Mary Lake Road, west of Kimberley. There is little information yet on this start yet, but it is noted on the BC Wildfire map..

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.