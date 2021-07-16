Fire at the top of Bill Nye Mountain near Wasa

Gerry Frederick shot this photo of the fire burning near the top of Bill Nye Mountain, east of Wasa. Discovered last week, the suspected cause of the fire is lightning, according to the latest information on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard. At 0.60 hectares, it is currently listed as out of control.

There are several new fires burning in the East Kootenay, including the Akokli Creek fire west of Kimberley.

The Akokli Creek fire was reported to be at 95 hectares on Wednesday and has grown to 238 hectares on Thursday. Also burning in that vicinity is the Redding Creek fire which has grown from 100 hectares to 130 in that same period of time.

A new wildfire started this week between Wasa and Fort Steele, located near Saugum Lake.

since April 1, 2021, there have been 209 wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre, with 69 of those fires currently active. The BC Wildfire Service is aware of these fires and is prioritizing and responding to them accordingly.

All of the latest information on fires in the area can be found on the B.C. Wildfire Service dashboard. Be sure to download the app on your smartphone and click on the notifications to receive the latest news and fire updates within your selected area.