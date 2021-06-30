Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Fire ban for City of Kimberley

Ban starts today, along with provincial fire ban

Fire bans do not just mean no fires while out camping. The City of Kimberley will be enforcing its own ban, in conjunction with the provincial ban which begins today.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday June 30, 2021 the City of Kimberley will be banning any open burning within City limits due to extreme heat and dry conditions. All fire permits including recreational fire pits will be suspended.

These prohibitions do not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus with a CSA or ULC rating that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, as long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimeters. The use of a campfire apparatus that does not meet these specifications is prohibited.

For more information, please contact the Kimberley Fire Department at 250-427-7473.

