A fire has broken out on Keefer Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown after a series of explosions (Mark Atomos Pilon/Twitter)

A fire has broken out on Keefer Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown after a series of explosions (Mark Atomos Pilon/Twitter)

Fire breaks out in Vancouver’s Chinatown after explosions

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Keefer Street

A fire has broken out in Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood after several explosions were reported near Keefer Street.

In a statement posted to social media, Vancouver Police said Vancouver Fire Rescue is on scene battling the blaze.

Traffic is affected throughout the area and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

This is the latest in a series of fires that have ravaged the Downtown Eastside in recent months. Earlier this year, the Winters Hotel burned leaving two people dead and dozens unhoused. Both a Value Village on East Hastings and East Vancouver’s Street Church burned down shortly after. More recently, an SRO building at Princess and Powell Street burned down.

There is no indication that any of the fires are connected.

READ MORE: Police release video of suspects in blaze that burned down Downtown Eastside church

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Urgent need for a national school food program in classrooms: B.C. group
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire burning west of Hope now estimated at 30 hectares

Just Posted

Field to Fork will feature food sourced within 100 miles. Wildsight image
Field to Fork fundraiser by Wildsight

Salvador has supported the Scouts Sandbag program for many years. Submitted file
Kimberley Scouts gearing up for winter sandbag program

Councillor Sandra Roberts is seeking a third term. Submitted photo
Councillor Sandra Roberts is seeking a third term

A smiling Queen Elizabeth descends the welcome platform after returning from a 12-mile tour of valley farming areas during one of her Canadian tours. (Chilliwack Progress Archive photo)
MLA Clovechok reflects on Queen’s passing