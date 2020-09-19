Fire Chief delivers update to Kimberley City Council

Somewhat of an odd year with pandemic, Prasad says

Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad delivered a six month update to Council on Fire Department operations during the first half of 2020 this past Monday evening.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic made an odd year, with a steep learning curve in dealing with the virus.

There was quite a decrease in calls due to fewer people out and on the roads during the first part of the lock down due to the virus, though Prasad told Council things are picking up again.

The Fire Department members continue to train, although training was suspended for a short time to deal with implanting COVID-19 precautions and protocols.

“ In the first half of 2020 fire inspectors completed 28 site inspections. Many businesses were closed during this time due to the ongoing concerns with COVID-19,” he reported. “Local businesses are continuing to be proactive regarding fire safety and they should be commended for their efforts.”

Fuel management is continuing in the Nature Park, Nordic area and Forest Crowne. Prasad says that the fire on the bank below Forest Crowne earlier this month was able to be stopped before it got into the residential area partially because of the fuel management work previously done.

READ: Kimberley Fire Department extinguishes fire along Highway 95A near Forest Crowne

“ We were successfully awarded $154,000 by UBCM and CBT to fund multiple fuels management projects. We intend to use this funding for a range of wildfire hazard mitigation projects including Kimberley Nature Park, landscape-scale fuel break development with industry, First Nations and MFLNRORD.”

Fire Prevention Week is October 4 to 10 this year, but Prasad said the annual open house is likely to be quite different. The Fire Department is working on that will look during COVID restrictions.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Just Posted

Fire Chief delivers update to Kimberley City Council

Somewhat of an odd year with pandemic, Prasad says

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway continues powerhouse restoration

Volunteers hard at work

Interior Health reports three additional COVID-19 cases in region

The number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic are now at 492

Conservative opposition critic tours through Kootenay riding on listening tour

Pierre Poilievre, the Tory finance critic, gathering local feedback on pandemic supports, recovery issues

Financial update on Bootleg Gap presented to Kimberley Council

The course was only able to open fully on July 17

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

CHARTS: Beyond Metro Vancouver, COVID-19 cases in B.C. haven’t increased much recently

COVID-19 case counts outside of Metro Vancouver have been level since July

70-year-old punched in the head in dispute over disability parking space in Nanaimo

Senior’s turban knocked off in incident at mall parking lot

Thousands of child care spaces coming to 35 B.C. communities

Province announces milestone in Childcare BC plan

Most Read