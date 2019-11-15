Fire destroys house in downtown Cranbrook

Members with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services responded to initial reports of a structure fire on the 1600 block of 2nd Street North Thursday evening.

A house near downtown Cranbrook was destroyed Thursday evening by fire.

Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of 2nd Street North, across from Western Financial Place, to find a residence that was “significantly involved in a fire,” according to a release from the City of Cranbrook Friday.

Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services got the call about 7:30 pm. The fire by that time was burning in several areas of the house, but firefighters were quickly able to confirm that no was home at the time.

Reinforcements arrived on the scene, and firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the building where it had started.

No occupants or firefighters were injured in the fire. The investigation into the cause was to begin Friday morning.

