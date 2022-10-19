Fire Smart events planned for Morrison Subdivision

Residents of Morrison Subdivision in Kimberley are invited to learn more about being a FireSmart community and getting some physical work done to protect their properties.

The work bee and chipping event will take place the weekend of October 28 to 30, 2022.

“Fall is here, and it’s a great time to get proactive on your property ahead of next year’s wildfire season,” says Local FireSmart Representative Virginia Hermanson. “Cleaning out your gutters, removing fuels like leaves that have gathered against your home and pruning trees are all good habits to get into that will increase the wildfire resiliency of your home and property.”

The work bee will span the weekend with chipping to follow the next week – post Halloween. A community meet-up will kick off at 10am on Saturday, October 29th at 94 Morrison Rd. Neighbours are encouraged to come and discuss the types of FireSmart treatments that can be worked on over the weekend. The FireSmart Program offers clear guidelines and simple steps that the public can take to help protect their homes and properties from wildfire.

“The fall is an excellent time to get some extra clean up done before winter so that you are one step ahead in the spring,” said Hermanson. “No matter where you live in the East Kootenay, the FireSmart principles will help make your home or property more resilient.”

To learn more about this event or how to make your home or property more FireSmart, visit engage.rdek.bc.ca/firesmart.

