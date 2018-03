The Fire Training Certificate Program at College of the Rockies held their ceremony at the Kimberley Conference and Athelete Training Centre on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

The graduates include Brandon Garstin, Trent Huitema, Jake Whitcomb, Kyle Martino, Brayden Hickey, Ryan Sutcliffe, Jess Robinson, Colby Henderson, Nash Butler, Ryler Hart, Tony Howarth, Alex Harding, Brandon Chown, Hunter Holt, Dustin Murray, and Ryleigh Newton.