Emergency personnel on the scene of a fire at the Travelodge in Cranbrook, Wednesday morning, September 1. (Barry Coulter)

Firefighters, emergency services responding to structure fire at Cranbrook Travelodge

Public is asked to avoid the area

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a structure fire at the Travelodge Hotel, located on the strip, Tuesday morning (September 1).

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely, said the City in a release. They add that no other information is available at this time.

“Nearby restaurants and businesses will experience dirty water as hydrants are being used. We will share more information later today,” the City said.

More to come as information becomes available.

