Firefighters responded to a fuel spill on Saturday (Feb. 11) morning, as environment officials estimated approximately 12,000 litres were spilled while being loaded into an above ground tank. Photo courtesy RDEK.

Firefighters, environmental contractors respond to fuel spill in Jaffray

The B.C. environment ministry has taken over the investigation of an estimated 12,000 litre fuel spill that occurred while being loaded into an above ground tank in Jaffray on Saturday morning (Feb. 11).

Firefighters responded to a fuel spill over the weekend at a commercial location, evacuating a gas station, nearby store and parking lot out of an abundance of caution, according to Ben Gertzen, deputy chief with the Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue.

While firefighters contained the scene, environmental response contractors arrived later in the afternoon and remained on site throughout Sunday, including the presence of a Spill Response Officer.

“We are aware of the community’s concern regarding the potential impact on its drinking water,” said Stan Doehle, the RDEK Area B director for the South Country region. “As the investigation into the spill is still underway, residents in the area may choose to use an alternative source for drinking water until the full scope of the incident has been determined.

“I want to thank our Jaffray and Elko firefighters for their quick response to the call. Although the MOE and Interior Health are the lead agencies, our team will continue to work with them to share information with the community as it becomes available.”

Seven Jaffray firefighters and four apparatus initially responded to the call, while another crew from Elko also assisted with the incident response. A vac truck and hazardous material team from Calgary was also called in for site clean up and relief.

