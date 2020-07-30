FILE - This undated file photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. (CDC via AP, File)

First dog that tested positive for COVID-19 dies in New York

Buddy’s health declined steadily after he developed breathing problems and thick nasal mucus in April

A German shepherd in New York that had the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a dog in the U.S. has died.

Robert and Allison Mahoney of Staten Island told National Geographic that their 7-year-old shepherd, Buddy, developed breathing problems in mid-April after Robert had been sick with the coronavirus for several weeks. A veterinarian tested Buddy in May and found him positive for the virus.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in June that a German shepherd in New York state was the first dog in the country to test positive for COVID-19, but did not identify the owners.

Buddy’s health declined steadily after he developed breathing problems and thick nasal mucus in April. He was euthanized on July 11 after he started vomiting clotted blood, the Mahoneys told National Geographic.

It’s unknown if the coronavirus played a role in his death. Blood tests indicated Buddy likely had lymphoma, a cancer of the immune system, veterinarians told the family.

A spokesman for the New York City Department of Health said arrangements were made to take the dog’s body for a necropsy but when the instructions were shared with the veterinarian, the body had already been cremated.

A USDA database of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in animals in the United States includes 12 dogs, 10 cats, a tiger and a lion. The agency says there is currently no evidence that animals play a significant role in spreading the coronavirus but it appears the virus can spread from people to animals in some situations.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Noni Belland cycling 300 km in August raising money to fight children’s cancer
Next story
B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison outspent rivals in 2019 federal election

Morrison’s winning campaign cost over $113,000

Noni Belland cycling 300 km in August raising money to fight children’s cancer

Starting this Saturday, Aug. 1, Noni Belland of Kimberley will be taking… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce reports good news while urging continued caution

As Kimberley navigates phase three of reopening, Chamber pres. reports a strong economy

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Temperatures soar, wildfire danger rating rises across Kootenays

East, West Kootenays expected to hit high 30s C as fire danger rating increases to high and extreme

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Five people are battling the disease in hospital

DFO will not lay charges against Texan who snatched baby seal in Port McNeill

Public education about marine mammal safety better route, DFO says

85% of B.C. wildfires since April have been human-caused

August is usually the hottest month of the year – bringing with it most of B.C.’s wildfires

B.C. tackles wildfire prediction, new strategies to respond

Interior universities team up to gather, model data

COVID-19: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in B.C.

B.C. Liberals want to allow food sale from home kitchens

‘Dangerous game’ on rail line killed Surrey teen in 2018: B.C. coroner

Jack Stroud, 15, died on July 4, 2018 after being struck by a train

BC Ferries passengers travelling for medical reasons to get priority boarding

To qualify for priority boarding, a passenger will need to provide a doctor’s letter

Colourful hot air balloon makes unexpected landing at Okanagan business

The balloon had six occupants, no injuries reported

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Most Read