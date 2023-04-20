A child’s dress is seen on a cross outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The shishalh Nation on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on the site of the former St. Augustine’s Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A child’s dress is seen on a cross outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The shishalh Nation on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on the site of the former St. Augustine’s Residential School. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former Sechelt, B.C. residential school

Ground-penetrating radar has confirmed what the Nation says its members already knew

The shishalh Nation on British Columbia’s Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine’s Residential School.

A statement from the nation says it listened to elders and survivors of the residential school and stories shared of missing children have now been confirmed.

The nation says ground-penetrating radar is one of the tools it used in the archeological project, which also includes interviews with survivors and records of documented historical events.

The shishalh First Nation says it has been working with the University of Saskatchewan to find the remains of children who didn’t return from St. Augustine’s Residential School.

Terry Clark, an associate professor at the university, said they always had enough proof of the remains and they strongly believe there are many more unmarked graves in the area.

Chief Lenora Joe says they have known the truth and they conducted the search to show the little ones that they haven’t been forgotten.

“The children have spoken, and we are listening. We have heard their voices,” the statement says.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

