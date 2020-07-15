First Quarter Policing Report delivered to Kimberley City Council

Standing in for Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel, Cpl. Kate Bamber delivered the First Quarter Policing Report to City Council on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The RCMP fiscal year runs from April 2020 to the end of March 2021, and thus the first quarter is April, May and June.

Statistics are fairly typical for any quarter, although Bamber said because of COVID-19, a lot of the detachment’s proactive activities such as school visits, foot patrols and bar checks had to be curtailed.

Coun. Jason Mccain noted that Kimberley’s crime statistics do not tend to vary much.

Bamber agreed, saying that they are typically stable year to year.

“Kimberley is very low on the crime index,” she said. “We can do proactive patrols. We have the odd crazy kind of day, but on the whole we are really blessed to work in the community we have.”

Bamber also noted that in the report, Sgt. Newel formally announced his retirement as of November 4, 2020.

Asked who his replacement might be, Bamber said it would be up to the South East District.

Typically, she said Human Resources would look at current sergeants who may have indicated Kimberley as a place they’d like to work, and contact them.

She said while she thought that lateral search would likely yield results, if it didn’t, there would be a promotion process.

She also said there would likely be a period after Sgt. Newel’s retirement before a new commander was in place, but that she acts in his stead when he is away.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam
Next story
Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Just Posted

First Quarter Policing Report delivered to Kimberley City Council

Standing in for Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Chris Newel, Cpl. Kate… Continue reading

City of Kimberley to seek grant to develop new composting plan for biosolids

Council has directed City of Kimberley staff to apply to the Local… Continue reading

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway reports success despite social distancing

The Kimberley Underground Mining Railway is one of Kimberley’s attractions that is… Continue reading

Eight-time Canadian long drive champion Lisa ‘Longball’ Vlooswyk plays Trickle Creek

Calgary’s Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk, the eight-time women’s Canadian Long Drive National Champion… Continue reading

Kimberley Splash Park reopens this Friday

Kimberley kids will be delighted to hear that the Rotary Splash Park… Continue reading

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

Thousands of dollars in stolen rice found in B.C. warehouse

Police raid seizes $75,000 in ‘commercial scale’ theft case

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the situation is ‘very serious in the United States’

Most Read