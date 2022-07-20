First quarter RCMP report delivered to Kimberley Council

Sgt. Steve Woodcox of the Kimberley RCMP delivered his First Quarter Policing Report to council on Monday, July 18, 2022.

It was also the first meeting of Kimberley Council open to the public after almost two years of online only meetings due to Covid.

The Kimberley RCMP have identified three objectives for the coming years. Those are traffic enforcement/road safety; police visibility/engagement; and youth.

Woodcox said that issues with youth is not a topic he talked about a lot and he thinks it needs more attention.

“We are seeing an increase of calls from local schools, some are serious incidents. We need to be more engaged, build relationships with youth.”

He says that teaching youth to think of police as good guys who can help is important.

He also said that the detachment had great relationships with all Kimberley’s principals and school staff.

Overall calls for service were higher in this quarter than the last and Woodcox said that will increase in the current quarter as the warm weather is here and more people are visiting.

He noted thefts of vehicles had risen quite dramatically. There were four vehicle thefts in the last quarter, quite unusual, he said.

“I don’t think I’ve seen four thefts of vehicles in two years,” he said.

Some of the thefts are transients. In fact three of four of the vehicles were recovered in other municipalities, including one in Saskatchewan.

Calls related to mental health slightly increased again this quarter resulting in 24 calls for service and this continues to be an area of concern, he said.

“People and households are feeling pressure with the cost of living,” he said. “People are having a difficult time.”

Coun. Darryl Oakley asked about how the download of mental health responsibility was falling on police departments rather than health authorities.

Woodcox said in an ideal world, mental health workers would travel with police to mental health calls.

“We are asked on a daily basis to do mental health calls. Some of these calls may be better dealt with by mental health professionals.” adding that RCMP members are not psychiatrists.

In larger centres in Interior Health, such as Kelowna and Kamloops, there are IH resources put to mental health calls.

“A nurse drives around all day with a police officer,” he said. “Sometimes walking into a mental health situation, just seeing a police uniform can make it worse. If someone has had a negative experience with RCMP, having the RCMP show up can be traumatic.”

Kimberley is somewhat different, he says, because the RCMP members do regular mental health calls and know many of the people by name, but he feels mental health professionals could be helpful on these calls.

“It’s a question of Interior Health providing resources to the RCMP,” Woodcox said. “I hope it will happen, I just don’t see it happening any time soon.”

Woodcox wrapped up his report by noting that JulyFest weekend passed without any major incidents.

“People overall were very well behaved for which we are very happy and grateful.”