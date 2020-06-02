First Saturday cancelled for July and August

Kimberley’s First Saturdays are the latest event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release Kimberley First Saturday Co-Chair Carol Fergus said that the Kimberley Arts Council, in partnership with a number of local organizations, has been thrilled with the success of the festival, which takes place on the first Saturday of every month, July through October.

First Saturdays support local and regional arts, music, culture and heritage, and contribute to the vibrancy of the downtown Platzl area.

“Kimberley First Saturday has enhanced our visitors experience and it is a highly anticipated event by our local community members,” the press release said.

The Kimberley Arts Council has been carefully assessing all its program and event offerings and making decisions on future programming based on direction from local, provincial and federal levels as well as the BC Arts Council. First Saturday committee chairs have also been thing the direction, and the decision to cancel First Saturday in July and August has been made.

There still may be an opportunity for First Saturday in September, or the annual Oktoberfest. The situation will be assessed over the next few months and decisions will be made on direction from authorities.

“We are very appreciative of the continuing support from our partners including the City of Kimberley, Tourism Kimberley, the Kimberley Chamber of Commerce, RDEK and the Columbia Basin Trust,” Fergus said. “We are determined to find a way to continue building the vibrancy of our community and supporting the arts. We will figure it out.”