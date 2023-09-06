Riff performs at First Saturdays in the Platzl. John Allen Photo. A girl dances to Riff at First Saturdays in the Platzl. John Allen photo. Jeannie MacDonald penny whistle lesson at First Saturdays. John Allen Photo. Note-able Folk perform at First Saturdays. John Allen Photo. Face painting at First Saturdays. John Allen Photo. Artwork on display at First Saturdays. John Allen photo. Kimberley Interpretive History Wall. John Allen Photo. Volunteers at First Saturdays. John Allen Photo. Heather McKenzie at the First Saturdays Makers Market. John Allen Photo. An art workshop at First Saturdays. John Allen Photo. Metalworking workshop at First Saturdays in the Platzl. John Allen Photo. The Platzl looking beautiful for First Saturdays. John Allen Photo. First Saturdays in the Platzl. John Allen Photo. Brass Monkey perform at First Saturdays. John Allen Photo. Crowds gather for First Saturdays. John Allen Photo. First Saturdays in Kimberley’s Platzl. John Allen Photo. First Saturdays in Kimberley’s Platzl. John Allen Photo. The Hurricanes and The Testers perform at First Saturdays. John Allen photo. The Testers perform at First Saturdays. John Allen photo.

First Saturdays returned to the Platzl on Saturday, Sept. 2.

First Saturdays originally began 11 years ago, created by the Kimberley Arts Council as a concept for summer entertainment, with the ultimate goal of helping to revitalize the city’s downtown core.

The event on Saturday, Sept. 2 was free to attend and featured live music, a vendor market, a barbecue and beer gardens.

Live entertainment was provided by Riff, Note-able and Brass Money. There were several workshops and demonstrations, including a Make Art Studio, Tony Austin’s Discover Repousse — a metalworking technique creating a leaf from a malleable metal, and a Tin Foot lesson from Jeannie MacDonald.

There was plenty of stuff for the kids as well, with face painting, a photo booth, and a creative corner with Funk Haus Craft Lab.

There was also tours around town offered, featuring the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway, The Kimberley Heritage Museum, the Kimberley Arts Council at Centre 64and the celebration of the United and Anglican shared ministries.

The day was concluded with a free evening concert at the Centre 64 Outdoor Stage. There was a barbecue and beer garden provided by the Kimberley Elks Club, followed by performances from The Hurricanes and The Testers.

