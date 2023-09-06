First Saturdays in Kimberley’s Platzl

First Saturdays returned to the Platzl on Saturday, Sept. 2.
First Saturdays originally began 11 years ago, created by the Kimberley Arts Council as a concept for summer entertainment, with the ultimate goal of helping to revitalize the city’s downtown core.
The event on Saturday, Sept. 2 was free to attend and featured live music, a vendor market, a barbecue and beer gardens.
Live entertainment was provided by Riff, Note-able and Brass Money. There were several workshops and demonstrations, including a Make Art Studio, Tony Austin’s Discover Repousse — a metalworking technique creating a leaf from a malleable metal, and a Tin Foot lesson from Jeannie MacDonald.
There was plenty of stuff for the kids as well, with face painting, a photo booth, and a creative corner with Funk Haus Craft Lab.
There was also tours around town offered, featuring the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway, The Kimberley Heritage Museum, the Kimberley Arts Council at Centre 64and the celebration of the United and Anglican shared ministries.
The day was concluded with a free evening concert at the Centre 64 Outdoor Stage. There was a barbecue and beer garden provided by the Kimberley Elks Club, followed by performances from The Hurricanes and The Testers.
READ MORE: First Saturday returns to Kimberley for ninth year
paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter