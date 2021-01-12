x

First snow survey of season says snow packs close to normal in Kootenays

East Kootenay slightly under; West right on the norm

The BC River Forecast Centre has released its first snow survey report for the winter, and it indicates that most regions are close to normal or above normal. Those regions that are classified as having low snow packs are still close to normal.

For instance the East Kootenay snow pack is one of the lowest in the province, but it is still at 93 per cent of normal. The West Kootenay is at 101 per cent of normal.

For most regions, this is considerably above numbers last year, although both East and West Kootenays are slightly lower than the previous year.

Seasonal weather forecasts from late December by Environment and Climate Change Canada are indicating an increased likelihood of warmer than normal temperatures from January through March for the entire province, the report says. There is an increased likelihood of higher than normal precipitation for the southern half of province for January through March.

By early January, nearly half of the annual B.C. snow pack has typically accumulated.

The next snow pack update will be released on February 9 , 2021.

