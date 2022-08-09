Fisherman missing after boat capsizing on Fraser River sparks search by RCMP, SAR

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Agassiz RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old Chehalis man after police received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

The RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue mobilized a search effort along with Chilliwack and Mission Search and Rescue offering air support.

Dustin Williams was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and after extensive air, water and land search efforts, he has not been found.

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

Williams is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.

Mission SAR recovered Williams’ boat.

Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmissing person

Previous story
$600K McLaren damaged after truck driver fails to check mirrors on B.C. highway: police
Next story
Mark Creek Crossing now a certified Fire Smart community

Just Posted

Emergency personnel were on the scene of a wildfire near Fairmont Tuesday evening. RDEK file
UPDATE: Firefighters gain upper hand on wildfire south of Fairmont

Steve Royer is a certified Fire Smart consultant.
Mark Creek Crossing now a certified Fire Smart community

The Cranbrook Junior B2 Outlaws secured the South Division Championship and the coveted Provincial Gold Championship over the August 5 weekend in Sylvan Lake, Alberta.
Outlaws on top after lacrosse championship victories

The Weasel Creek wildfire has burned across the Montana border and into the B.C. portion of the Flathead Valley.Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
Area restriction in effect for Weasel Creek fire