A litter of Shih Tzu puppies was stolen from an Abbotsford home on Tuesday morning, but by the evening, all five had been located and returned to their owner.

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Five Shih Tzu puppies that had been stolen during a break-in at an Abbotsford home have been reunited with their owner.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reported that the litter of four-week-old puppies was stolen Tuesday morning from a home in central Abbotsford, although the mom was left behind.

Const. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Deparment said the pups were located at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after a passerby reported seeing a man and a woman attempting to sell Shih Tzu puppies out of a Rubbermaid container in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

One of the suspects ran with a female puppy named Jude, and the APD issued an alert on Tuesday evening, asking the public to keep their eyes out for the missing dog.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said that “old-school policing” helped track down Jude on Tuesday evening. She said an officer knocked on doors and asked around, and the dog was returned at around 10:30 p.m.

All five puppies are now back with their owner, and Bird said police in Abbotsford and Vancouver are continuing to investigate and hope to lay charges.

ALSO READ: Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

ALSO READ: Poodle puppy stolen from Vancouver shelter

@VikkiHopes
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets
Next story
B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Just Posted

RCMP warn of scammer trading rings for money

Cranbrook RCMP are currently searching for a man trading rings for money.… Continue reading

BC Chorfest 2019 coming to Kimberley Conference Centre

The Kimberley Community Choir will host singers from across the East and West Kootenays.

Cyclist pedalling from coast to coast raising money for Parkinson’s disease

Walter Reich is cycling across Canada to fundraise, boost awareness for Parkinson’s disease

Kimberley swim club to kick off season

There will be an open house meet and greet on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre.

Prescribed burn in Levirs Ave. area cancelled

Please note that due to uncooperative weather the prescribed burn in the… Continue reading

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Popular Vancouver Canucks reporter Jason Botchford dies at 48

Coverage includes the Vancouver Canucks with bylines across the country

Most Read