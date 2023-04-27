Five Year Finanical Plan gets first three readings approved by Kimberley City Council

The 2023-2027 City of Kimberley Five Year Financial Plan came before Council for its first three readings on Monday, April 24 ahead of its May 15 adoption deadline

Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks said the capital plan was a challenge this year.

“Every year as part of the process we go through the current five year financial plan, looking at years two through five, with reference to current unit costs for the capital projects,” Hendricks said. “And this council knows there was some big increases some of the projects by up to 80 per cent. So we had to do a lot of shuffling in the five year financial plan as far as capital projects went.”

He added nothing was kicked out of the Five Year Plan, though some capital projects were pushed back. Additionally, with some of the tenders coming in for a few of those big projects, some prices are coming lower than anticipated, Hendricks noted.

“It’s good news that we’re starting to see some of these projects come in under budget, that’s going to give us a buffer to do a little bit of balancing between the various projects,” Mayor Don McCormick said. “It really feels like we’re in a better space right now than what we were 12 months ago.”

A 3.9 per cent increase to the tax collection to fund revenues and expenditures was approved. With the average single-family residential dwelling assessed at just over $506,000 this year, that equates to around $101 a year for the average home.

McCormick pointed out that other communities of Kimberley’s size around B.C. are seeing increases from five per cent to as high as 12 per cent, and commended city staff for their “amazing financial management” for achieving that 3.9 per cent figure.

Hendricks said Kimberley saw $32.5 million in new construction this year, primarily made up of new residential construction and resulting in new tax revenue of $183,000.

“That really helps when you start talking about the tax increase, if we wouldn’t have had that the increase would have been over 5 per cent, rather than 3.9 that we have before Council tonight,” Hendricks said.

The most significant capital project identified in the five year plan is the waste water treatment plan, to be constructed over three years at a cost of $95 million and funded by a combination of borrowing, grants and some reserves. Hendricks said the City is still waiting to hear back from the Province about a grant for that project, and that they indicated spring 2023 as the time when the decision will be made.

“If we don’t get that grant it’s going to change the look of this five year plan,” he said.

The plan must be adopted before May 15 and before annual property tax bylaw is adopted. The plan may be amended by bylaw at any time.

For a full overview of the Five Year Financial Plan click this link https://kimberley.civicweb.net/document/102639/



