Flannel Fest 2022 set for Saturday, Feb. 19

After having to hold last year’s event virtually due to COVID concerns, the Kimberley Flannel Fest returns in 2022 with a whole series of fun activities, some virtual and some in person on Saturday, Feb. 19.

One of the new additions this year is the first-annual Flannel Fest Fling: a winter disc golf tournament held at noon at the Purcell Golf Course, being organized with the support of the Cranbrook Disc Golf Club.

The event will be catered to players of all skill levels and all are welcome to come try it out. The tournament is free but guests are asked to RSVP at cranbrookdgc@gmail.com

This is just one of the many great contests the organizers have in store for this year. There is also the Super Funky Art Contest, open to all locally created artwork, for example paintings, necklaces, soap or anything that you make. All you need to do to enter is send a photo of your artwork to info@rmep.ca. There is a five-day voting window for your friends and family to vote you on to victory.

Then there is the Business Flannel Battle, where all local businesses are asked to “flannelize” to the best of their abilities. The best flannel-ed business will be selected to win a prize.

Another new one this year is the Platzl Family Flannel Film Contest. Families are asked to send in a 10-second video of your clan being as unique as possible in the Platzl, while yelling “Platzl Family Flannel Film Contest.” Voting will also take place for a five-day period on the event Facebook page.

Then there is the Shirley Rossi Backyard Snow Scultpture Contest. You can submit your entry by sending a photo of your sculpture with a sign saying #FF22 to info@rmep.ca with the title of the email being Snow Sculpture.

This year the event is supporting the local Leslie Long Animal Rescue with a bottle drive. Residents are asked to drop empties off at 3 Boundary Drive between 1 and 3 p.m. You can meet a few of the dogs and cats that Leslie currently has and is trying to find homes for while you’re at it.

Flannel Fest is still looking for more sponsors and prize donors to help make the event as rewarding as possible for all involved.

For more information on all the events listed and all the other contests that are taking place this year, follow the Flannel Fest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kimberleywinterflannelfest