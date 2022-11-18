Flash bangs and snipers in Merritt neighbourhood standoff

The 1700 block of Nicola Avenue was shut down by Merritt RCMP after gunshots earlier in the day

A woman in Merritt has had to close her home-based business for the day after RCMP and tactical forces shut down the block and used her backyard to gain access to a house on Nicola Avenue.

The 1700 block of Nicola Avenue was shut down by Merritt RCMP at approximately 3p.m. on Nov. 18. The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

The woman, whose yard backs onto the target residence, said that earlier today RCMP came to her house, where her business is located, and demanded to use her backyard to gain access to their target.

She said that there are many police officers around her house and in her backyard.

While on the phone with Capital News at least one flash bomb was deployed and a battering ram may have been used in an attempt to gain access to the residence.

“There has been gunfire for a couple days now,” said the woman.

Earlier today, police were called to the 2100 block of Priest Ave., for what is thought to be a targeted shooting.

A truck was said to be stolen from a Granite Avenue residence for the purpose of the shooting.

RCMP has said that the gunfire is possibly related to the over 100 rounds of bullets fired on Nov. 15 in multiple spots around the Nicola Valley.

Police are looking for video from any businesses or residences at these locations:

1700 block of Granite ave, Merritt (theft of truck scene);

2100 block of Priest ave, Merritt (shots fired scene);

Highway 5a on-ramp, just outside Merritt (truck fire scene).

The situation is ongoing.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

