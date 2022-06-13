The Kicking Horse River in Golden. (Claire Palmer photo)

Flood Watch issued for Upper Columbia

The advisory is in effect for Invermere, Radium, Golden and Revelstoke.

A flood watch has been issued for Upper Columbia today, upgraded from a high streamflow warning that was issued earlier last week.

Upper Columbia includes the Kicking Horse River, Illecillewaet River and tributaries around Invermere, Radium, Golden and Revelstoke.

A Flood Watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

Current modelling indicates a potential risk for flooding into Tuesday, as heavy rain is expected to add to already high river levels.

Flows in the 5-year to 10-year return period range are likely, with flows in the 20-year range or higher being possible.

Rising snowmelt rates and the persistent rainy weather have been contributing to rising river levels in the region over the past few weeks.

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.

Be prepared and know your hazards. The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

