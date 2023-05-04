Highway 3 is closed at both the Bombi Pass and from Salmo to Creston. File photo

Flooding, mudslide closes Highway 3 at Bombi And Kootenay Passes

Highway closed between Salmo and Creston

Highway 3 is closed in both directions about 15 km east of Castlegar in the Bombi Pass. Drive BC says the closure is due to flooding. An assessment is in progress.

Drive BC estimates the highway will reopen by 5 p.m.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB) manager Scott Maxwell said that something upstream gave way and a large volume of water blocked one of the culverts, eroding the shoulder of the highway for about 1 km. Fortunately it occurred in a three-lane section about 15 km east of Castlegar.

YRB is waiting for the go ahead from the Ministry of Transportation to ensure safe access.

“Once we get clearance for there, I anticipate we will be able to get it to single-lane alternating some time today (May 4), probably in the afternoon at some point, pending the ministry’s assessment.

“Best scenario is that we will have traffic moving through some time today.”

Kootenay Pass

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions for 66 km through the Kootenay Pass due to a mudslide. A closure is in effect from the junction with Highway 6NS to Hood Road just outside of Creston. An assessment is in progress and an update is expected at 1 p.m.

A detour is available via Kootenay Lake ferry, but drivers should expect sailing delays due to congestion.

Yesterday, the flood risk level across the Regional District of Central Kootenay was upgraded to a flood watch as snowmelt increases and rain is forecasted for Thursday night and Friday.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert for the community of Vallican in the Slocan Valley has been expanded.

With files from Jim Bailey.

More to come …

