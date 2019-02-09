(Collier County Sheriff’s Office)

Florida broadcaster arrested for damaging ‘racist’ sign

Collier County records show Warner Wolf surrendered on a felony criminal mischief charge

Sportscaster Warner Wolf is facing a felony charge after police say he damaged a sign outside his Florida community because it included the word “Plantation,” which he considers racist.

Collier County records show the 81-year-old Wolf surrendered Thursday on a felony criminal mischief charge and was released.

The sheriff’s office says Wolf long complained about his community’s name, Classics Plantation Estates.

Deputies say surveillance video shows Wolf removing the letters Nov. 30. They say he gave the letters to a security guard, telling him to pass them to the property manager. Damage is estimated at $1,100.

Wolf declined comment Saturday and his attorney didn’t immediately return a call. Wolf announced baseball, football, and the Olympics for ABC in the 1970s and did sportscasts in Washington, D.C., and New York.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’
Next story
B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Just Posted

Kootenay Community Bat Project needs your help

KCBP asks you to report bat activity

Vigil in Kimberley for lost caribou herd

With removal of last females herd is effectively gone

Wasa Lake Triathlon registration open now

Olympic medalist Catriona Le May Doan will be one of the competitors this year

Special avalanche warning issued for East Kootenay

Unusual conditions have treeline areas more dangerous than alpine

Kimberley Mayor delivers State of the City report

An in depth look at what’s coming up for the City of Kimberley

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Most Read