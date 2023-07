Water off between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. as City works on damaged valve and pipe infrastructure

The entire Forest Crowne neighbourhood will have its water shut off between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jul. 25 as City of Kimberley crews work on aged and damaged valve and pipe infrastructure that was discovered during a development project in the area.

The City said work water will be restored and service returned to normal as soon as work is completed, and apologized for any inconvenience this causes.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to operations@kimberley.ca or 250-427-9660