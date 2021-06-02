A May 31 protest began at MLA Katrine Conroy’s office and ended in four arrests. Photo: Betsy Kline

A May 31 protest began at MLA Katrine Conroy’s office and ended in four arrests. Photo: Betsy Kline

Forest Minister Katrine Conroy responds to protests at Castlegar office

There have been a number of protests recently outside of Conroy’s constituency office

Protests outside of Kootenay West MLA and B.C. Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Katrine Conroy’s Castlegar office have become a regular event in recent weeks.

Crowds ranging from dozens to 150 have gathered to call for an end to old growth logging, show solidarity with Fairy Creek protesters and gain attention for their cause. A protest on May 31 saw four people arrested after protesters blocked Castlegar’s main thoroughfare for four hours.

Conroy has not appeared at any of the protests to talk to the gathered crowds, much to the disappointment of organizers.

But Conroy says the reason why is pretty straightforward — she is not working at her office. She is either working from home or working in Victoria, and she is carefully following provincial guidelines related to COVID-19.

Conroy says she has not been meeting with any large groups of people during the pandemic.

“I am very respectful of the COVID protocols, and I take to heart what [provincial health officer] Bonnie Henry says,” said Conroy.

Conroy also says she was never asked to make an appearance by any of the organizers of the Castlegar protests.

“I am not avoiding people, I have had discussions with people about old growth and about what is happening in the forest industry and the environment, but those appointments are booked through my office.”

Because of COVID and the discomfort of having to navigate through a crowd to enter or leave the office, Conroy’s staff work from home if they get wind of a protest.

“They have expressed concerns,” Conroy said of her staff. “We are very cautious about what is happening because of COVID.

“It is hard for staff, they are not the politicians. So I want to make sure I respect their needs.”

The travel from regions outside of the Kootenays associated with the protests also concerns Conroy, once again because of the pandemic.

At the most recent protest, RCMP gave notice to the protesters, asking them clear off of Columbia Avenue.

Cameron Topp, a spokesperson at the event, stated, “We will sit down on the road until Minister Conroy declares an end to old growth logging or we are removed by force by the police.”

After spending four hours blocking the road, the remaining protesters, including a high school student, were arrested.

Conroy says it was unfortunate the situation had to come down to arrests.

“I respect the right to protest. I know how passionate people are,” said Conroy.

But she also says people can protest and get their message heard without having to get to the point where they break the law.

On June 1, the B.C. government released an intentions paper outlining its plans for managing the province’s forests. The plan includes a commitment to further reduce logging in old growth forests, but over a several year timeline.

Conroy says she and the B.C. government remain committed to implementing all of the recommendations of the Old Growth Strategic Review.

RELATED:

Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Old-growth logging protest attracts crowd at B.C. Forest Minister’s Castlegar office

Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarforestry

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for all users in Kimberley.
Water quality advisory issued for all of Kimberley

The City of Kimberley, in accordance with Interior Health’s Water Quality Notification… Continue reading

Sebastian Mike
A journey to a mountain, and into a Ktunaxa soldier’s story

Sebastian Mike, a Ktunaxa from Cranbrook, was killed in action in 1944 while serving with the Calgary Highlanders in Europe. Climbing the mountain named after him revealed how history has the power to continue to affect the living

Stage 1 water restrictions are now in effect in Kimberley. City of Kimberley file
Stage 1 water restrictions are now in effect in Kimberley

Kimberley residents are reminded that as of June 1, stage 1 water… Continue reading

IH is concerned by Penticton's rate of fatal overdoses as a result of opioid use. The healthy authority has been ramping up its outreach efforts, even implementing the Naloxone Challenge to train businesses and organizations how to administer the lifesaving drug, yet the death rate still increased this year. (File Photo)
April records 176 overdose deaths: B.C. Coroners Service

The B.C. Coroners Service is reporting 176 deaths due to drug toxicity… Continue reading

The flag at half mast at the Ktunaxa Nation Government Buildling in Cranbrook, Monday, May 31. Corey Bullock photo
Ktunaxa deeply saddened by news of discovery of children’s remains

First Nation issues statement on the uncovering of a graveyard at site of Kamloops residential school

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for about four hours. Photo: West Kootenay Extinction Rebellion
VIDEO: Four arrests made at Castlegar old growth protest

Protesters blocked Columbia Avenue for four hours

Montreal Canadiens’ Nick Suzuki (14) scores on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as Blake Wheeler (26) and Derek Forbort (24) defend during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canadiens beat Jets 5-3 in Game 1, Montreal forward Jake Evans taken off on stretcher

Victory was marred when Evans had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher after he scored an empty-net goal

A May 31 protest began at MLA Katrine Conroy’s office and ended in four arrests. Photo: Betsy Kline
Forest Minister Katrine Conroy responds to protests at Castlegar office

There have been a number of protests recently outside of Conroy’s constituency office

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C.’s mandatory mask order could be gone as soon as July as COVID-19 infection rates fall and vaccination rises. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections below 200 for second day Wednesday

71% of adults vaccinated, ahead of travel target for June 15

A recent UBC study found 8 in 10 trans boys and 6 in 10 trans girls in B.C. said they’d been bullied in the past year. (Unsplash)
B.C.’s gender-diverse teens 6x more likely to experience ‘extreme stress’: UBC study

Researchers say family and school support can cushion the blow of bullying for these students

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development Maryam Monsef speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Majority of Conservative MPs vote in favour of defeated sex-selective abortion bill

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole opposed bill, but gave his caucus a free vote

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland participates in a virtual discussion from Ottawa on Monday, May 3, 2021, with seniors from Residence Memphremagog in Magog, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Freeland says feds will voice concerns to Air Canada over executive bonuses

Federal finance minister calls airline’s $10 million payouts ‘inappropriate’

A man attends a climate change protest in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. A report by the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices says climate change will add more than $100 billion to Canada’s health-care costs by mid-century. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Canadian Institute for Climate Choices report considered air quality, diseases and temperatures

Most Read