Former Alberta police officer charged with sexual assault

Toby Weighman has resigned from the Edmonton Police Service

Edmonton police say one of its former officers has been charged with sexual assault.

They say the 29-year-old officer met a woman at a local establishment and took her back to his house early on May 2.

Police responded to a call around 3:15 a.m. at the same address.

They received a report that the man had forced the woman to have sex.

Police say Toby Weighman resigned from the Edmonton Police Service on May 6.

Weighman has since been charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault.

