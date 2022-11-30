Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A signed letter posted on the verified Twitter account of the former premier says he has resigned as a member of the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions during a press conference in Victoria on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A signed letter posted on the verified Twitter account of the former premier says he has resigned as a member of the legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney resigns legislature seat

Twitter post says he is concerned democracy veering from debate to polarization

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has resigned as a member of the legislature.

In a signed letter posted on Kenney’s verified Twitter account, he says the resignation is effective immediately.

He says it has been a privilege to have represented the constituency of Calgary Lougheed since 2017.

Kenney, also a former federal cabinet minister, says that after 25 years of elected life he hopes to continue contributing to democracy.

He says he is concerned that democracy is veering from debate towards polarization.

Kenney announced in May that he was quitting as leader of the governing United Conservative Party following a leadership review, and he was replaced by Premier Danielle Smith.

RELATED: ‘Ottawa is not our ruler’: Alberta government introduces sovereignty bill

AlbertaJason Kenney

Previous story
PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media
Next story
Traffic mayhem, power outages, plane off taxiway as snow hits B.C. south coast

Just Posted

Water rates in Kimberley are set to rise two per cent; sewer five per cent. (Cranbrook Townsman photo)
City of Kimberley approves utility fees for coming year

On wider trails, walk or snowshoe on one side leaving room for a ski track on the other side. Photo submitted.
Tips for proper etiquette on Kimberley trails this winter

.
Dog shot east of Kimberley survives after emergency surgery

No flowers were blooming at Cominco Gardens last summer. Jim Webster file
City to apply for grant to rejuvenate Cominco Gardens