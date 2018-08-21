Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

Former Vancouver police detective James Fisher has been sentenced to 20 months behind bars after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing.
Fisher was handed the jail term Tuesday in provincial court in Surrey, along with two years’ probation. BC Prosecution Service confirmed to Black Press Media his jail time will be less credit for three days time served.
He pleaded guilty in June to three charges, including breach of trust and sexual exploitation for kissing the teenager, and breach of trust for kissing the young woman.
Before his arrest and subsequent retirement, Fisher was a 29-year veteran of the force and a member of a team that investigates prostitution, criminal exploitation and child sex abuse.
