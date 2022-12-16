Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)

Bill Rotheisler, head coach and general manager of the Castlegar Rebels in 2018. (Chelsea Novak - Castlegar News File)

Former B.C. junior hockey coach charged for voyeurism in Penticton

William Frank Rotheisler was charged and had his first appearance on Dec. 8

A former hockey coach and Penticton man has been charged for voyeurism in an incident from July.

William Frank Rotheisler, born in 1982, had his first appearance in Penticton’s Law Courts on Dec. 8, and according to court records will be back in court on Dec. 21.

The incident allegedly took place on July 27 in Penticton, and the charge is for secretly observing and/or recording nudity in a private place.

Rotheisler has been a coach for junior hockey in B.C. for many years, including with the Princeton Posse, the Castlegar Rebels, the Comox Valley Glacier Kings, and most recently the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

According to Rotheisler’s LinkedIn, he was also a program director and coach at the Okanagan Hockey Academy for a number of years.

READ ALSO: Princeton man faces charge for allegedly harassing mayor

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtSports

Previous story
Kimberley council to go ahead with Forest Crowne rezoning despite opposition
Next story
‘Money on the table’: Those who don’t file tax returns miss benefits delivered by CRA

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort is back at full power this season, announcing their opening date with all chairlifts operational on Dec. 18. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort to open all chairlifts Sunday, Dec. 19

Travis Green, formerly the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, has been tapped to head up Team Canada’s coaching staff at the Spengler Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Green, Niedermayer named to Team Canada coaching staff for Spengler Cup

Kimberley RCMP arrest 54-year-old male tied to numerous thefts, release him on conditions of Not Entering Within 10 Kilometres of Kimberley City Limits.
Man arrested for multiple thefts released on conditions of not entering Kimberley

Kimberley City Hall. Bulletin file
Kimberley council to go ahead with Forest Crowne rezoning despite opposition