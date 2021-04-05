Former CBT board chair Garry Merkel is receiving an honorary degree from UBC. Photo contributed.

Former CBT board chair Garry Merkel is receiving an honorary degree from UBC. Photo contributed.

Former CBT chair Garry Merkel to receive honorary degree

Well known Kimberley area resident Garry Merkel will be receiving an honorary degree from UBC. The university is handing out 18 honorary degrees and Merkel joins Dr. Bonnie Henry and climate activist Greta Thunberg as a recipient.

In addition to being a founding member of the board of the Columbia Basin Trust, where he served as vice-chair for 11 years and chair for six years, Merkel has had a long-term interest in culturally relevant education of Indigenous peoples. He is a member of the Tahltan Nation.

He was a senior negotiator and advisor for the Ktunaxa Nation Council, a Registered Professional Forester with the Association of BC Professional Foresters, a Co-Chair of the BC Minister of Forests Practices Advisory Council, and a Co-Chair of the First Nations Council of Advisors. He is a former Chair of the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology Board of Directors, and a former Chair of the BC First Nations Forestry Council. Garry is the lead negotiator for the Ktunaxa treaty negotiations and has been involved in building First Nations governments for almost three decades. His purpose is to create better ways to look after the land by empowering communities and others to build practical land-management tools, organizations, education, businesses, and public policy that integrate a deep philosophical base that worships the land.

UBC confers honorary degrees—the highest honours conferred by the university—to deserving individuals who have made substantial contributions to society. Honorary degrees are conferred honoris causa, meaning “for the sake of honour,” and are awarded as one of three types: Doctor of Laws, Doctor of Letters, and Doctor of Science. Dr. Henry is receiving a Doctor of Science, while Thunberg is receiving a Doctor of Laws.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. collects thousands of contaminated aquarium moss balls
Next story
‘Save summer’: Tourism business have modest expectations ahead of crucial season

Just Posted

The Kimberley Arts Council - Centre 64 has received a $31,000 supplemental award through the government’s StrongerBC: BC’s Economic Recovery Plan. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley Arts Council gets $31,000 supplemental award

The Kimberley Arts Council - Centre 64 is getting $31,000 by way… Continue reading

Former CBT board chair Garry Merkel is receiving an honorary degree from UBC. Photo contributed.
Former CBT chair Garry Merkel to receive honorary degree

Well known Kimberley area resident Garry Merkel will be receiving an honorary… Continue reading

The gallery at Centre 64 has exhibits booked into 2025. Bulletin file.
Kimberley Arts at Centre 64 to offer online exhibit and sale

The gallery at Centre 64 in Kimberley is so successful at showcasing… Continue reading

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

Pharmacist Mario Linaksita, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Tangye, 59, at University Pharmacy, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Residents between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine after B.C. enlisted 150 pharmacies to distribute 13,500 doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases dip below 1,000 for Sunday, Monday

Another 916 variant virus infections identified since April 1

Scott Macausland and his son, Declan (7), at the finish line of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drunk driving crash that killed B.C. officer still reverberates through community, 5 years later

Const. Sarah Beckett’s memory lives on in the community, honoured with park, scholarship and annual run

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Quebec Premier Francois Legault receives his COVID-19 vaccination in Montreal, Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Open to people born in 1950 or earlier, B.C.-wide phone line too

Colleen Wilson, otherwise known as The Crowtographer, adds some photos to her collection one day after work recently down at Robert Ostler Park. Wilson has garnered over 11,000 followers on Instagram and over 21,000 on Facebook by sharing her hobby online. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River ‘Crowtographer’ gaining huge social media following

Colleen Wilson says in a time of human disconnection, it can still be found in the eyes of animals

Ronald Smith is shown on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2012, at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge. The fate of the Canadian on death row in Montana for the past 38 years could become more tenuous as the state government gets closer to removing obstacles that prevent it from resuming executions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
‘This is torture:’ Proposed law in Montana looms over Albertan on death row

Montana specifies that the death penalty must be accomplished by an ‘ultra-fast-acting’ barbiturate

Most Read