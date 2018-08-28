Former NHL forward Shane Doan to be pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year will be part of the service on Thursday.

A longtime National Hockey League player from Alberta will serve as a pallbearer at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service.

Shane Doan of Halkirk, Alta., who retired from the NHL last year after 21 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets/Arizona Coyotes organization earlier this month, will be part of the service on Thursday.

“Senator McCain was a shining example of what a modern leader should be,” Doan said in a statement. ”He represented Arizona and the United States with class and dignity, and the courage and incredible strength that he demonstrated, in every test a man could face, impacted everyone who simply heard his story. His love for life was contagious and his passion for his family, state, country and Arizona sports teams left you optimistic and energized. I am so honoured to have been able to call Senator McCain my friend, and am grateful to his family for allowing my family to be a part of their lives. Our hearts go out to (his wife) Cindy and all the family during this difficult time.”

Related: John McCain, U.S. war hero and presidential candidate, dies at 81

Related: Presidents, lawmakers honour John McCain’s life of service

Arizona Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald is scheduled to speak at the service and former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luis Gonzalez will serve as a pallbearer.

Doan won three gold medals and three silvers at the world championship with Canada

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017
Next story
Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations

Just Posted

Know It All

Weekly entertainment listings

Kimberley FOCUS donates school supplies

It’s back to school time, and that’s sometimes stressful for families looking… Continue reading

Smoke doesn’t stop the Black Spur Ultra

The Black Spur Ultra Marathon went ahead in Kimberley over the weekend… Continue reading

Home at last

Kimberley student builds tiny home as part of idependent design studies course.

Rain helps Meachen Creek fire efforts, but drought conditions continue

The Meachen Creek fire continues to be classified as Out of Control… Continue reading

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Top court asked to hear B.C. appeal seeking faster trial on assisted dying

BC Civil Liberties Association takes case to Supreme Court of Canada

Improve severe alcohol withdrawal treatment: B.C. study

B.C. Centre for Substance Abuse reviewed 530 studies involving more than 71,000 patients

Is that really tuna? Study suggests 44% of Canadian seafood mislabelled

Vancouver was the best of five cities surveyed, with only 25% of seafood labelled incorrectly

Ex-CFO files racism complaint against B.C. city

Victor Mema alleges discrimination at City of Nanaimo, goes to B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

B.C. woman’s ‘orange glow’ ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

B.C. Lions’ all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Canada’s Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime retired.

Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

Ontario Superior Court judge Frederick L. Myers said the decision to exclude Tesla from a grace period for the program’s wind-down was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

Most Read