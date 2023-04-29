Hillary Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julia Nikhinson

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julia Nikhinson

Former secretary of state Clinton to join Liberal convention in Ottawa next week

Clinton will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for a fireside-style chat

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the first woman to run as a major party candidate for United States president, will headline the Liberal Party of Canada’s national convention on May 5.

Clinton will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland for a fireside-style chat onstage on the second day of the three-day event in Ottawa.

Clinton rose to national prominence first during the presidential terms of her husband, Bill Clinton, in the 1990s, before her launching her own political career as a senator from New York.

She was the 67th secretary of state during the first term of president Barack Obama before securing the Democratic nomination for the 2016 presidential election, which she lost to Donald Trump.

In 2021, Clinton endorsed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, calling him her friend and wishing “our progressive Canadian neighbours” the best just three days before the vote.

Trudeau will speak at the convention May 4 but is expected to miss much of the event to travel to London for the coronation of King Charles on May 6.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ClintonLiberals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Council receive $218K retro-pay invoice from RCMP
Next story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend King’s coronation in London next week

Just Posted

Kimberley City Hall. Paul Rodgers file.
Council receive $218K retro-pay invoice from RCMP

Kimberley City Hall. Paul Rodgers file.
Kimberley’s Manager of Planning undertakes project with Small Housing BC

City Council approves Transit Operating Agreement. Bulletin file.
Transit Operating Agreement approved by Kimberley City Council

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks at the podium, flanked by South Shore—St. Margarets MP Rick Perkins and Foothills MP John Barlow during an announcement in Cranbrook on Thursday, April 27. Trevor Crawley photo.
Conservatives oppose potential Teck Resources takeover by Glencore