Fort Steele Heritage Town to re-open June 15th

Fort Steele has been closed for an extended period of time because of the pandemic

Fort Steele will re-open to the public as of June 15th, 2021. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Fort Steele Heritage Town has announced that they will be re-opening to the public on Tuesday, June 15th.

Fort Steele will be open daily to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Mondays.

Last summer, Fort Steele remained closed for an extended period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and provincial restrictions surrounding gatherings and events. During the closure, they took the time to tackle projects such as painting buildings, new boardwalks, new fencing and animal enclosures, sanding and redoing flooring and modifying building layouts.

This summer will look a little different from their typical structure, with no extras such as wagon or train rides. The bakery will also remain closed. Visitors will be able to view heritage buildings (one family at a time) and visit with the animals. Masks will be required.

Admission will be $7 for adults, $5 for children, and kids aged two and under are free. They will still be honouring seasons passes from last year.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.