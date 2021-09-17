Fort Steele set to host Spooktacular this October

Fort Steele will be able to host their Spooktacular event this coming October (2021). Masks will be mandatory, so Fort Steele is encouraging everyone to get creative and wear a costume with a mask. (Colin Ferguson/Syltography file)

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Fort Steele Heritage Town will once again be able to host their popular Spooktacular Halloween event, thanks to provincial and Interior Health regulations surrounding COVID-19.

Last year, Fort Steele was unable to host the event because of the pandemic.

There are a number of safety precautions that the Fort is taking, they said in a post, including checking vaccine cards and a cap on how many people can attend.

Fort Steele says they are taking precautions in order to host the event as safely as possible for visitors, volunteers and staff.

Vaccine cards will be required for all participants ages 13 and up. Masks will also be required, and Fort Steele says to get creative and include a mask in your costume.

Pets will not be allowed at the event.

“Even though we are a pet friendly site, this is the one day that we cannot have them here,” said Fort Steele.

As with previous years, there will be two separate passes. There will be one pass for trick-or-treaters, and one pass for non-trick-or-treaters, regardless of age.

“We will be looking for volunteers for the evening so if you are interested in helping make this evening as fun as possible, please send an email to info@fortsteele.bc.ca,” reads the post from Fort Steele. “We are all dying for some kind of normal back in our lives, and this is our staff’s favourite event to put on for everyone. Please be kind, and let’s make this a fun evening for everyone.”

Tickets for the event will only be available at Fort Steele, starting October 1st. The heritage town says that more information will be available soon.

Current health restrictions state that with proof of vaccination, indoor organized events can have a capacity of 50 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity (whichever is greater), while outdoor organized events can have a capacity of 5,000 people, or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity (whichever is greater).



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.