Fortis gas line work locations. Fortis file

FortisBC is starting work this year on a major project near Kimberley

FortisBC is kicking off construction on a major project in Kimberley – one of five communities in the Kootenay region that will see upgrades to existing energy infrastructure. The work is part of the utility’s second year of construction on its Inland Gas Upgrades project.

FortisBC explains the project will allow the utility to use new technology to enhance its existing maintenance program. Known as “in-line inspection” tools, this technology will be used to examine and provide detailed information about the interior condition of each gas line. The company expects to use the data it obtains to plan and manage proactive maintenance more efficiently. The main purpose of the planned construction is to upgrade existing gas lines by rounding out sharp bends and replacing some fittings so the inspection tools can travel unobstructed through each line from end-to-end.

“We made very good progress in 2020 and hope to continue that trend in 2021,” says Mykol Wozniak, senior project manager for FortisBC’s Inland Gas Upgrades work. “This year’s work includes a few new locations and while most of it takes place along our existing rights of way, people may see our crews working alongside highways or roads.”

This year, the utility’s work in Kimberley will take place on sites adjacent to Jim Ogilvie Way north of Marysville. Those heading towards Cranbrook on Highway 95A may also see some work taking place in the vicinity of Wycliffe Park and Mission Wycliffe Roads. FortisBC says it will be working adjacent to the Rails to Trails route in a couple of locations and while crews may be visible periodically, they anticipate no trail closures will be required.

FortisBC says the local community can expect to see socio-economic benefits from the project as a result of the utility’s commitment to community investment and hiring local businesses.

“We contracted 89 British Columbia-based suppliers for the project last year – over half of which were local to the three communities where we worked,” says Wozniak. “We spent $1.7 million locally last year and 44 per cent of that was to Indigenous suppliers.”

When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, FortisBC says its primary goal is to ensure the safety and well-being of its employees, contractors, and surrounding communities. The utility has introduced additional safety measures and expects everyone working on this project to respect safety plans and protocol, and strictly follow Ministry of Health orders and guidelines.

FortisBC expects preparation work to start in June with construction activities taking place during summer and fall. The work near Kimberley is expected to take close to three years to complete. Check out the project webpage at talkingenergy.ca/inland where you can read more about the Inland Gas Upgrades project and sign up for an e-newsletter.

Previous story
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users
Next story
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Just Posted

Fortis crews will be working in Kimberley this summer. Fortis file
FortisBC is starting work this year on a major project near Kimberley

FortisBC is kicking off construction on a major project in Kimberley –… Continue reading

Above, one of the upper debris traps on Fairmont Creek, which is near capacity with sediment, gravels, and debris. Photo courtesy RDEK
Evacuation alert remains in place in Fairmont area

The Regional District of East Kootenay is advising that 229 properties in… Continue reading

kogo
Water Quality Advisory for Kimberley rescinded

The City of Kimberley has rescinded the water quality advisory issued on… Continue reading

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

B.C. reported a total of 250 new cases Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October

Gas prices in Creston have risen as high as 139.9 in recent weeks. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston resident gains MP’s support on petition for high fuel prices

“I just wanted the people of Creston to know that there’s someone fighting for this issue.”

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across BC but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. Photo: B Paterson.
Kootenay residents asked to participate in bat count

Bats are returning to their summer roost sites

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – The UBC sign is pictured at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff

University says it’s the first in Canada to use the Roche SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Kit

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
Veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says poachers likely responsible

Most Read