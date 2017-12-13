FortisBC to lower natural gas rates in 2018

Rate changes to impact the Lower Mainland, Kootenays, Interior and Vancouver Island

Looking into the New Year, the majority of FortisBC customers will see an overall decrease to their natural gas bill.

In a statement released Wednesday, the energy company said the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) approved the rate changes, which will take effect Jan. 1.

The rate changes, impacting the Lower Mainland, Kootenays, Interior and Vancouver Island regions of the province, are part of a three-year phase for a plan that will see all customers pay the similar rates regardless of where they live in B.C.

The utilities commission also approved FortisBC’s request to keep the 2017 electric rates in effect as interim rates until a decision on permanent 2018 rates is approved, which means customers will see no change to their electricity rates on Jan. 1.

An electric rate increase of 0.17 per cent for next year is currently under regulatory review.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog
Next story
Four-month-old baby girl critically injured in Toronto

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council approves bylaws surrounding utility rates

There will be an increase to water and sewer rates and a decrease to garbage rates.

Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

Site C decision the right one, Clovechok says

The provincial government announced earlier this week that the Site C dam… Continue reading

Kimberley’s amazing health care auxiliary volunteers

$83,742.30 gift to Starlight Campaign

Council votes against referendum on Marysville Bench Lands

The zoning of the Bench Lands will remain as part of the Official Community Plan process

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate

Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with proposed off-road bylaw in the B.C. Interior

‘Assemble your own meal’ kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

Kits offer a middle ground between eating out and grocery shopping

Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

Generation X leads the way in current consumption of B.C. wine, as more wine drinkers are enjoying local varietals

Canadians lag behind Americans in giving to charity

Only one-in-five Canadians donated to charities in 2017

B.C. children adoption rates lagging, despite increased funding: watchdog

More than 1,000 children children are still waiting to be adopted, new report shows

FortisBC to lower natural gas rates in 2018

Rate changes to impact the Lower Mainland, Kootenays, Interior and Vancouver Island

Four-month-old baby girl critically injured in Toronto

Baby, a man and a woman in serious condition

Most Read